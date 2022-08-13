Man indicted, accused of running down bicyclist in Dayton hit-and-run crash

Aug. 12—A Jefferson Twp. man indicted Friday is accused of intentionally running down a bicyclist last week in Dayton and then hitting a parked car as he fled.

Antione Dewan Cook II, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called at 7:55 p.m. Aug. 5 to the 1400 block of Xenia Avenue, where they found a bicyclist on the ground with a broken left leg and several abrasions, according to an affidavit.

The victim said a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala was chasing him as he was riding his bicycle east on Xenia Avenue.

"The vehicle drove over the curb, struck and drove over him while he was riding a bicycle," the affidavit stated. "Two of the occupants got out of the car and looked at (the victim)."

The car fled but the cyclist was able to provide license plate information to police.

The cyclist also told police that about an hour before he was run over that occupants from the same Impala threw a water bottle at him while he was riding his bike on Xenia Avenue at South Keowee Street. The victim said he threw a small flashlight, which struck the car's rear window. The driver of the car chased him but he was able to get away, according to the affidavit.

Cook reportedly admitted to police that he was the driver when police found him at the registered owner's address.

"Video was located showing Cook driving the vehicle and getting out to look at (the victim)," the affidavit stated.

Also, police said the Impala has damage to the front bumper and a broken rear window.

"The bumper was hanging loose and missing a driver's side driving light lens," which police reported finding at the accident scene, documents stated.

Dayton police also filed a crash report indicating Cook around 8 p.m. struck a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck parked on Corwin Street when the Impala was traveling west at high speed on Xenia Avenue fleeing the scene of a crash when it and lost control while making a right turn onto Corwin Street, according to the report.

The Impala "then backed up and continued west on Xenia, driving over the west curb, striking the stop sign posted at Xenia and Corwin," the report stated.

The Impala was recovered at the registered owner's address during the investigation into the crash involving the bicyclist, the report stated.

Cook remains held on $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.