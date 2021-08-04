Man indicted, accused of setting fire to Harrison Twp. house with 4 people inside

Aug. 4—A 40-year-old man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a house last month in Harrison Twp. while four people were inside.

Leroy Richard Doughman II is scheduled to appear Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated arson.

Three people saw him set fire July 3 to the west side of 101 Allerton Road in Harrison Twp. while four people were inside, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The intended victim was a 39-year-old woman who lived at the home, records indicated.

"The defendant does not live at the listed address and the intended victim did seek a TPO (temporary protection order) against the defendant; however, the TPO has not been served being the defendant does not have a known address," the court document stated.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Doughman is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his July 22 arrest by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.