Man indicted, accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

Jan. 12—A 26-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

Seth David Barber, 26, was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 25 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for two counts of rape involving a child younger than 10 and two counts of sexual battery.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded Sept. 20 to a sexual assault report.

A 7-year-old girl was interviewed at Care House on Valley Street in Dayton and described an act of sexual abuse that reportedly happened more than once starting in August, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Barber is free on $150,000 bond.