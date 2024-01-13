Man indicted accused of shooting at woman, infant in Dayton

Jan. 12—A man indicted Friday is accused of shooting at a woman and her infant on New Year's Day in Dayton.

Jayson Anthony Day-Part, 20, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year gun specifications that would add time at sentencing if he is convicted.

Dayton police responded Jan. 1 to the 4400 block of Germantown Pike on a report of shots fired.

Officers met with a woman who told them a man, later identified as Day-Part, shot at her and her infant, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

"Mr. Day had previously threatened to shoot (the infant) because she had filed criminal charges against him for stealing a car," an affidavit read.

The woman told police she saw Day-Part at a gas station prior to the shooting.

He followed to her apartment and then got out of his vehicle and began shooting in her direction, according to court documents. An unknown person was with Day-Part.

The woman was "100% certain (Day-Part) was one of the two shooters," according to an affidavit.

Day-Part is held on $200,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.