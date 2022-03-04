Man indicted for alleged jury tampering in murder trial

Mar. 4—An Owensboro man has been indicted by the Daviess grand jury for alleged jury tampering in connection with a murder trial that resulted in a mistrial.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Joshua C. Story, 43, of Owensboro, was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred during the trial of Robert K. Garner last month.

Commonwealth's attorney Bruce Kuegel said jury tampering is a Class D felony.

Garner, 22, was on trial on a charge of murder and driving under the influence, for allegedly driving when his vehicle went off the road and into a pond, resulting in the death of his passenger, Cody Glover, 22, on Sept. 3, 2017.

Judge Jay Wethington ordered a mistrial when he was told someone had contacted a juror about the trial, and he notified the sheriff's department.

Wethington said previously that no one on the jury or involved with trial did anything improper.

According to the state's court website, Garner's trial has been reset for August.

Sheriff Barry Smith said the case was investigated by Sgt. Lee Blanton, who interviewed both Story and the juror.

"He (Story) had some interest in the case, as far as the deceased," Smith said. "He knows someone in that realm."

Smith said he could not discuss the nature of the conversation between Story and the juror.

"It's still an ongoing case that is going to be tried in court," Smith said.

A warrant signed by a judge has not been issued, Smith said.

State law defines jury tampering as when, "with intent to influence a juror's vote, opinion, decision or other action in a case, (a person) communicates or attempts to communicate, directly or indirectly, with a juror other than as a part of the proceedings in the trial of the case."

Jury tampering carries a sentence of one to five years in prison upon conviction.

