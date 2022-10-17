Man indicted for alleged stabbing attack

Oct. 17—A Frederick County grand jury indicted a man Friday after he and another man allegedly attacked and stabbed someone in September, according to charging documents.

Rickey Jamal Wooten, 29, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count each of first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, charging documents say.

There was no attorney listed for Wooten on Monday morning, online court records show.

The male victim was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, charging documents say. He was stabbed in the kidney area, and the knife possibly nicked his lung, documents say.

The Shock Trauma Center couldn't be reached Monday for the latest on the victim's condition.

At around 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and South Jefferson Street for a reported disturbance, documents show.

Officers located the male victim with his girlfriend, documents said. The man had a stab wound in his lower left back from an altercation with two men, documents said.

While the man was taken to the hospital, police interviewed his girlfriend. She told police that she and her boyfriend left her house to go for a walk. She said Wooten allegedly approached her and her boyfriend.

She said Wooten was joined by her ex-boyfriend. Her ex-boyfriend struck her boyfriend first, she told police in charging documents. The ex-boyfriend and Wooten allegedly proceeded to "jump him," charging documents said.

Wooten allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her boyfriend, charging documents said.

The altercation lasted until police arrived, when the two men who attacked the woman's boyfriend fled, charging documents said.

Online court records show Wooten's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The grand jury handed up other indictments Friday:

— Jose Roberto Vasquez-Argueta, 36, of Frederick, on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault

Story continues

— Victor Manuel Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 50, of Frederick, on two counts of sex abuse of a minor

— Brandon Khari Boyd, 28, of Frederick, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and violent crime against a pregnant person

— Ismael Martinez-Vargas, 33, of Frederick, on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel