Man indicted for allegedly beating woman for hours, sexually assaulting her in Harrison Twp.

A man has been indicted after allegedly holding a woman against her will, beating her, and sexually assaulting her in Harrison Township.

Jermaine McIntyre, 25, is facing one count of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, and one count of having weapons under disability, according to a grand jury report filed in the Vandalia Municipal Court.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. on Jan. 1, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a call reporting a rape.

The caller told dispatch that a man beat a woman and had been holding her and another woman hostage in an apartment for several days, court documents report.

The documents said the woman escaped and ran to a laundromat in the 5000 block of N Dixie Drive, but the other woman was still at the apartment. It was also noted that the alleged suspect, McIntyre, may be looking for the woman.

The woman said McIntyre had a machete and two guns inside the apartment, according to court records.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded and spoke with the woman, who was later transported to a local hospital.

According to court documents, the woman told deputies that McIntyre was her boyfriend.

The woman told deputies that around 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, she got into an argument with McIntyre about cheating.

Allegedly, McIntyre became angry was started hitting the woman. He reportedly assaulted her on and off for several hours, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

During the reported assault, McIntyre allegedly raped the woman, the affidavit reported.

When the woman woke up, she saw McIntyre had taken her phone and purse. Allegedly, McIntyre told the woman that she wasn’t allowed to leave, according to the affidavit.

While McIntyre was looking through her cell phone, she was able to run out of the back door, according to the affidavit.

When deputies went to the apartment, they found McIntyre hiding in a closet under clothing.

McIntyre was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Tuesday morning. Court documents show that his bond was set at $150,000 on Wednesday.

According to jail records, as of Sunday, he is still in custody.

McIntyre will appear in court on Jan. 18.