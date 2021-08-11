Man indicted for allegedly shooting teenager because of victim’s sexual orientation

A federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted a 25-year-old man on accusations that he tried to kill a teenager because of the victim’s sexual orientation, prosecutors said.

Malachi Robinson, of Kansas City, was charged in a two-count indictment with hate crime and firearm violations for allegedly shooting the victim on May 29, 2019. A news release did not disclose where the shooting occurred.

Robinson allegedly shot the victim with a handgun, causing “significant” injuries, because of the victim’s sexual orientation, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted, Robinson would face up to life in prison on the hate crime charge alone.

Attorneys with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are assisting in the prosecution.

Robinson did not yet have an attorney listed in federal court records who could be reached for comment.