Man Indicted for Allegedly Trying to Hit 2 Gay People With a Car

Christopher Wiggins
·1 min read
Matthew Lehigh
Matthew Lehigh

As a result of an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Boise on January 10, an Idaho man has been charged with a hate crime.

A 31-year-old man named Matthew Alan Lehigh is accused of driving his car at two people in Boise on October 12 last year in an attempt to cause bodily harm to the two people because of their sexual orientation.

Boise Police apprehended Lehigh, and state charges were filed against him by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to a justice department statement announcing the indictment.

Lehigh was arrested in October and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of malicious injury to property. He also faced an additional felony arson charge after he allegedly admitted to police he had committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise, including burning Pride flags and vandalism to The Community Center, an LGBTQ+ safe space.

He faced a felony arson charge for allegedly burning a Pride flag of a gay married couple in Boise’s North End. He allegedly burned the flag on October 4 at the home of John Michael Schert and Brett Perry.

The federal hate crimes charge comes as Idaho laws wouldn’t permit such a charge in this case. Despite the animosity and hate directed at the LGBTQ+ community, no hate crime charges were filed against Lehigh because the state’s malicious harassment law only considers “race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin” as being protected by the statute.

A conviction for the charges against Lehigh under federal law carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

    Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor's home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England. Miller, who appeared in several “Justice League” movies and stars in the upcoming film “The Flash," agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, they would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass, a $500 fine and a court fee, a year of probation, and conditions including continued mental health treatment. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation.

  • City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.

    More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte, she was arraigned in court.

  • Court date set for homeless man accused of hate crime attack at New Bedford City Hall

    A homeless man faces a hate crime charge for using a racist slur against a New Bedford man while threatening to kill him and spitting in his face.

  • Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen appears in court as judge weighs major decisions in case

    At the hearing, Judge Fran Gull will weigh arguments on four issues: a gag order, a change of venue, a discovery request from Mr Allen’s attorneys and additional funding for investigators

  • 'Rust' shooting: District attorney to announce decision on charges this month

    More than a year after a cinematographer was accidentally shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico, the local district attorney will decide whether to press criminal charges against anyone involved in the tragedy. The office of Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to Albuquerque ABC affiliate KOAT that an announcement will be made by the end of January about whether any charges will be pursued. The case was handed over to Carmack-Altwies in October after the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office completed its investigative report, which was subsequently released in November.

  • Petersburg police chief to citizens: We're short-staffed but we still do our jobs regardless

    There are 92 funded positions within the Petersburg Bureau of Police, but not all are filled, and the department is hesitant to publicly say why

  • Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release

    Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support. The government and the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced in April 2021 a plan to begin releasing the treated wastewater into the sea starting in spring 2023. Under the current plan, TEPCO will transport the treated water through a pipeline from the tanks to a coastal facility, where it will be diluted with seawater and sent through an undersea tunnel, currently under construction, to an offshore outlet.

  • German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site

    German police on Friday continued the clearance of a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to be held nearby on Saturday, Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg visited the tiny village of Luetzerath and took a look at the neighboring Garzweiler open coal mine. Luetzerath has become a flashpoint of debate over Germany’s climate efforts.

  • Maricopa County correctional officer planned to smuggle drugs into jail, court records say

    According to arrest documents, Andres Salazar told investigators he accepted $1,000 and intended on taking drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail.

  • Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician

    Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday published the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu, who ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. In a statement it said the picture with Clinton “may indicate that his activities were coordinated from abroad.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Bruce's Beach and the pitfalls of reparations paid in money or land

    The sale of Bruce's Beach back to L.A. County shows that reparations for slavery and institutional racism are best paid in education.

  • Foxy Brown Responds To Keith Murray’s Claims, Calls Him A “Dope Fiend”

    The Brooklynite's comments arrive after Murray claimed to have been sexually intimate with her.

  • School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot

    Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said. School system Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. The online meeting was for parents only but WAVY-TV reported the station gained access to the meeting from a parent.

  • Missing Michigan girl, 4, rescued in Ohio during traffic stop, bodycam video shows

    State troopers in Ohio safely located 4-year-old Lilliana Nardini during a traffic stop Tuesday night after the missing girl's father allegedly took her from Michigan.

  • Police visited Idaho murder victims' home 3 times since August to break up loud parties fueled by White Claw and country music

    Police reports and interviews with locals shed light on the party culture in Moscow, Idaho — where four students were killed in November.

  • Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves seen talking to cops 3 months before murders

    Slain college student Kaylee Goncalves was captured on video speaking to police about a noise complaint at her home -- three months before she and three others were murdered there.

  • Walmart Shopper Intervenes in Dramatic Way to Knock Over Knife-Wielding Suspect

    A knife-wielding man who a witness said was “demanded $20” in a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina, was disarmed in dramatic fashion, when one shopper hit him from behind with a pole.Footage recorded by LaQuanda Eichelberger shows a man in a red hoodie shouting and swearing inside the Walmart while brandishing a knife.“I was at the self checkout where I work and the customer came in and demanded $20,” Eichelberger told Storyful. “I saw he had a knife after him yelling demanding $20. I said ‘Oh, he has a knife’ to one of my managers who tried to confront him.”Another shopper, identified by local news as military veteran Demario Davis, is seen hitting the man in the red hoodie with a pole. The man falls to the ground and is then seen struggling with sheriff’s deputies, who cuff him.Local media reported that the man was assessed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Charges had yet to be filed, the report added. Credit: LaQuanda Eichelberger via Storyful

  • Neighbors of missing Massachusetts mom recall last text from her husband

    The neighbors of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4, are sharing what they say is the last text from her husband, Brian Walshe.

  • Republican candidate's wife arrested, charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election

    Prosecutors allege she engaged in 26 counts of providing false information and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting.

  • Armed Houston taqueria customer justified in shooting armed robbery suspect under Texas law: legal expert

    A Houston criminal defense attorney told Fox News Digital that a man who shot and killed an armed robber inside a taqueria appears to have operated within Texas law.