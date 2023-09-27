Man indicted after April fatal shooting in Nashville arrested in Chattanooga

A man wanted in connection with an April homicide was apprehended in Chattanooga on unrelated charges.

A warrant was issued for Edwin Harris, 35, after a Davidson County grand jury issued an indictment against him earlier this month, Nashville police said Wednesday. Harris was charged with first-degree murder.

Harris was connected to the April 9 shooting of 35-year-old Juan Marquez, police said. Marquez was found lying outside the door of his home at Sudekum Apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said in April.

Harris remains jailed in Hamilton County without bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man indicted in April homicide jailed in Chattanooga