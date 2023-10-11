Man indicted in April stabbing death is now in custody

A Gainesville man wanted in connection with a Marion County stabbing death has been apprehended.

Rudd Ronel Gelin was picked up in Columbia County on Oct. 9 and taken to the county jail. He then was transported to the Marion County Jail.

Gelin appeared in front of County Judge Robert Landt Wednesday morning via Zoom from the jail.

Charged with second-degree murder, the 28-year-old man was told by the judge that he will be held without bail. Gelin told the judge his family was attempting to hire a lawyer. His next court date is set for November.

Locally, Gelin does not have a criminal record.

What happened?

The Gainesville man was indicted in the slaying of 27-year-old Deangelo Laverne Williams.

Ocala police said Williams and Gelin had been arguing over a woman when Gelin allegedly stabbed Williams once in the chest.

Officers said Williams made his way to a nearby residence, where he collapsed. Police officials went to the location and performed life-savings measures. Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials said the stabbing occurred in late April along Northwest Seventh Street.

Law enforcement officials concluded their investigation and presented it to the state. Prosecutors took the case to a grand jury last month and secured the indictment against Gelin.

