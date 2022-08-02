Man indicted on arson charges in connection with fire that destroyed Webster restaurant

A man has been indicted on arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed a restaurant in Webster earlier this year.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, was indicted Friday by a Worcester County grand jury on 14 charges including arson, five counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, two counts of larceny from a building, four counts of breaking into a depository, and two counts of vandalizing property, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a fire alarm at Wind Tiki at 154 Thompson Road just before 2 a.m. on March 18 found flames tearing through the restaurant.

The three-alarm fire burned for hours, ultimately destroying the popular eatery.

Following the blaze, investigators learned that someone had also tried to burn down Mexicali Mexican Grill and break into Lake Pizza.

Batista-Viera was identified as a suspect in the incidents after investigators sifted through surveillance video in the area. He was arrested and arraigned on March 29.

Batista-Viera is due back in court on Aug. 24.

