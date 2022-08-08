Man indicted on attempted murder, assault in connection with Elmira stabbing incident

One person faces attempted murder and assault charges following a June stabbing attack in the City of Elmira.

A Chemung County grand jury indicted Curtis D. Wood, no address or age given, on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both felonies.

The charges stem from a June 16 incident. Wood stabbed William L. Reed in the abdominal area with a knife with the intent to cause his death, according to the indictment.

The stabbing created an 8-centimeter penetrating wound to the upper right part of Reed's abdomen, causing damage to his liver, gallbladder, duodenum and pancreas, and requiring emergency surgery, the indictment stated.

The indictment didn't indicate the relationship between the two men or any possible motive for the alleged attack.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira stabbing leads to indictment for attempted murder, assault