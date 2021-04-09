Man indicted for attempted murder in Harrison Twp. shooting

Apr. 9—A 21-year-old Harrison Twp. man indicted Thursday for attempted murder is accused of shooting a Dayton man multiple times last month in Harrison Twp.

J'Laquan DeShawn Joseph Winston is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. March 27 to Gant and Republic drives where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Witnesses told deputies that Winston left his apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive with a gun and shot at the victim, according to a court affidavit. He then reportedly went inside his apartment before leaving in an SUV.

Deputies found 12 9mm casings on Gant Drive and a 9mm handgun and bullets inside the apartment.

When deputies later spoke to the victim, he identified Winston as the suspect, according to court documents.

Winston has remained in the Montgomery County Jail since his March 29 arrest.