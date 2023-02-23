Man indicted on attempted murder in Laie attack on officer

Feb. 22—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 39-year-old man today, charging him with attempted murder in connection with the brutal attack of a Honolulu police officer in Laie.

The grand jury indicted Hokuokalani Patoc on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Patoc is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center and expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Police responded to a reported road rage in Laie just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on Iosepa Street and located a man standing next to a vehicle in the middle of the road, court documents said.

The driver then allegedly struck an officer twice in the back of the head with a light-colored metal object that resembled a foot-long metal pole and drove off in the officer's subsidized vehicle.

The vehicle was seen traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore and in Wahiawa. It was then seen traveling southbound on the H-2 freeway.

Officers followed the vehicle as it traveled through downtown Honolulu and came to a stop in front of Iolani Palace on South King Street.

After a brief struggle, officers arrested the driver identified by police as Patoc shortly before 7 a.m.

The officer allegedly assaulted by Patoc suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, skull fractures and a laceration to his scalp. He was taken to The Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.

The officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police recovered a white metal car jack stand extension from the scene where the officer was attacked, court documents said.