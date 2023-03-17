Man indicted for attempted murder in multiple stabbing

Mar. 17—A February stabbing incident now has a London man facing attempted murder and assault charges.

A Laurel grand jury named 24-year-old Joshua Dewayne Bowling of Pleasant View Mobile Home Park in London in a three-count indictment that includes the attempted murder, second-degree assault charges as well as second-degree persistent felony offender.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 after the victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital. The hospital reported the incident to law enforcement officials, as is required by law, who then went to the site of the incident. The victim, according to information in the case, had been stabbed approximately five times, then Bowling allegedly slashed the victim's back.

Bowling was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center where he was held under $100,000 cash bond.

At the time of his arrest, he was also charged on a Whitley County warrant for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

Bowling has a prior felony conviction in Knox County in 2022 for theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 from a 2017 case. He received five years, which was probated five years.

He is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court for a hearing on the Laurel County indictment on May 18. His bond remains at $100,000 cash.