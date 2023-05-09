Man indicted for attempted murder of police officers

May 9—An Owensboro man has been indicted by a Daviess County grand jury on charges of allegedly attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy and a KSP trooper with a vehicle during an escape attempt.

The grand jury indicted Shai C. Sheriff, 23, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, in connection with an incident that occurred in March at a convenience store on West Parrish Avenue.

According to Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports, deputies were seeking Sheriff on warrant charges, and for fleeing from deputies earlier in the month. Reports say Sheriff was spotted at the Five Star convenience store shortly after 9 p.m. on March 19, and that a deputy and KSP trooper attempted to apprehend him.

Sheriff, who was in his vehicle, "put his vehicle into reverse and rammed this deputy's cruiser while deputy was standing directly beside it," Deputy Logan Burnett wrote in his report. Reports say the deputy and trooper "had to move to refrain from being struck by Sheriff's vehicle, placing deputy and trooper in imminent fear of death."

Reports say Sheriff allegedly then drove forward, nearly striking the convenience store, then went into reverse, again hitting the sheriff's patrol vehicle, along with the KSP patrol vehicle and two parked vehicles.

Reports say Sheriff allegedly struck the vehicles multiple times until the vehicle were moved enough for him to create a gap and drive away. People in vehicles on the lot later reported feeling in danger by being in proximity to Sheriff's vehicle, reports say.

Reports say Sheriff allegedly drove to the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive, where he tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Reports say Sheriff was carrying a firearm, cash and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Inside Sheriff's car, deputies found a backpack containing "multiple marijuana products, multiple digital scales, a large quantity of suspected fentanyl tablets," baggies and a prescription bottle with a damaged label.

Reports said investigators found a handgun with an extended magazine, another ammunition magazine, a baggie with suspected cocaine, cash, two cell phones and prescription drugs.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Sheriff was indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property (firearm), and various misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court.