Man indicted for attempted murder in shooting at Springfield gas station

Jun. 18—A Springfield man was indicted this week in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on charges related to a shooting at a gas station.

Tyler Wilson, 29, was indicted on attempted murder and felonious assault, according to court records.

Officers were dispatched on June 8 to Shell Gas Station, 2301 S. Limestone St., for a reported shooting, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Police arrived to find the two vehicles involved had already left the scene and were on Interstate 70.

Officers spoke to a witness who said the suspect, identified as Wilson, and victim were arguing before Wilson fired a single shot at the victim's driver side door while the victim was in the driver's seat, the affidavit stated. The bullet struck the top of the window near the door frame, roughly three inches from his head.

"The two continued to argue and the suspect reached to his right side and brandished a pistol. The suspect pointed the pistol at (the victim) and fired it one time," the affidavit stated.

The witness told police the victim then chased Wilson's vehicle as it fled west on West Leffel Lane and turned south onto South Limestone Street before both vehicles got onto the highway.

The victim reportedly chased Wilson until he stopped in the middle of the highway, put his vehicle in reverse and began backing up towards the victim, the affidavit stated. The victim said he then felt things were getting "too dangerous" and left.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Wilson through video surveillance from a nearby business, the affidavit stated.

A warrant has been requested on Wilson for attempted murder and felonious assault. He was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.