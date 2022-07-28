Man indicted on attempted sexual assault of a child

Jul. 28—A Universal City man has been indicted on solicitation and attempted sexual assault of a child charges.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Texas Department of Public Safety investigators believe Eric Steubing, 25, solicited sex from someone he believed to be an underage boy via text on July 17, 2021.

They further allege that Steubing arrived at a location to pick up the "boy" after communicating with him in a sexually explicit manner via text and on the phone and intended to sexually assault him.

His actions "amounted to more than mere preparations that tended, but failed to effect the commission of the offenses intended," the indictment reads.

Steubing was indicted July 11 on one count of online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct and one count of attempt to commit sexual assault of a child.

He was booked into the Ector County jail on July 17 on the solicitation count and released the same day after posting a $25,000 surety bond.