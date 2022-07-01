Man indicted in baseball bat assault

Jul. 1—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man is accused of bashing a woman with a ball bat June 23 at the Bluegrass Inn.

According to court records, Brian H. Parker, 49, severely injured the victim's arm and shoulder after striking her with the bat during an argument.

When Ashland Police arrived on scene, Parker came out of his room at the hotel located in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue and admitted he'd hit the woman with a bat, records show.

After his arrest, Parker threatened officers, shouting "You're next!" and "Wait till I'm out, I'll kill you!" a criminal citation states.

On Tuesday, Parker was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of first-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com