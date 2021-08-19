Man indicted for Beekmantown abduction, rape

Aug. 19—PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County grand jury indicted the Massachusetts man charged with abducting and raping a woman in July.

Michael A. Ramos-Perez, 31, was indicted Aug. 6 on first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree kidnapping, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 2.

State Police said Ramos-Perez abducted the woman while she was walking on a Beekmantown road and forced her into a van July 15.

After being driven a short distance, Ramos-Perez, of Palmer, Mass., raped the woman and later released her, police said.

Ramos-Perez was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for reportedly taking the woman's phone away as she attempted to get help, court documents said.

Neighbors of the woman have attempted to form a neighborhood watch in wake of the incident with a meeting in early August that drew residents from across Clinton County, an organizer said.

Ramos-Perez is being held in Clinton County Jail as he waits for his arraignment.

