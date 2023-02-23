Man indicted in burglary

Feb. 23—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury indicted an Ashland man this week in connection with a Feb. 1 incident where is accused of barging into a man's apartment, whacking him a guitar and stomping his dog.

Douglas W. Nickell, 32, was indicted on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of public intoxication. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Court records show Nickell busted into the apartment, stomped on the victim's dog, then hit the victim with a guitar.

Nickell then tackled the victim into a wall, breaking the man's glasses and hurting his shoulder, records show.

A woman in the apartment said she woke up and saw Nickell on top of the victim, punching him, records show.

Police picked up Nickell a block away from the incident in the 2700 block of Winchester Avenue, court records show.

Police said he appeared to be high and he told officers his genitals hurt.