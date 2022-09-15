Man indicted in car chase

Sep. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisville man accused of his using his car as a battering ram to get away from police has been indicted on multiple charges this week.

Lamario K. Fuller, 29, was indicted in two separate cases Tuesday by a Boyd County grand jury.

In one case, he's been indicted on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-offense oxycodone trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking in excess of 2 grams and first-offense fentanyl trafficking.

In the other case, the grand jury indicted Fuller on three counts of second-degree assault and two traffic-related misdemeanors.

Fuller is accused of slamming his car into two other cars while running from Russell Police in the area of Ky. 5 and U.S. 23.

After his car was taken to the impound lot, police turned up drugs and a gun, court records show.

Fuller is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com