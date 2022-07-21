Man indicted in car chases

Jul. 21—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man was indicted Tuesday in connection with a car chase that ended in a head-on collision right on the Boyd/Greenup County line, according to court records.

On July 12, David R. Bradley was running from Ironton Police to avoid being picked up on a warrant after he committed a traffic infraction, according to court records.

Bradley, 38, took the chase south bound into Boyd County, veering into the northbound lane near Russell Road and colliding head-on with a vehicle, records show.

A Boyd County deputy determined Bradley was high at the time of the collision, records show.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Boyd County issued a six-count indictment against Bradley, charging him with first-offense DUI, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to carry register and failure to produce an insurance card.

Bradley was also charged in a June 5 fleeing case in Boyd County. Based on testimony given by a Boyd County deputy sheriff, the grand jury charged Bradley with first-degree fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.

Bradley is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

