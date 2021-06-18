Man indicted in car theft

Jun. 18—GREENUP — A Portsmouth man has been indicted in connection with the theft of a Mercedes-Benz, according to court records.

A grand jury sitting in Greenup issued a single-count indictment against 19-year-old Brandon L. Smith, aka "Tyrek Smith," on a single count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.

According to Smith's indictment, he is accused of stealing the Mercedes on March 17-18. The car, according to the indictment, was worth $6,000. The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 14.

If convicted, Smith faces between one and five years in prison.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Smith appears to be out on bond, according to jail records.

