Man indicted in central Lubbock deadly shooting at after-hours party

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a 32-year-old man on Tuesday after he was accused in a deadly shooting in December at an autobody shop being used as an after-hours party location.

Thomas Jeremy Martinez is charged with murder in the Dec. 12 shooting death of 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes. Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Lubbock police responded to a 4:22 a.m. shots fired call at the West Texas Auto and Dent Repair in the 4800 block of Avenue Q, according to a police news release.

Responding officers found Viramontes, 28-year-old Sergio Valdez and 32-year-old Meagan Pena suffering gunshot wounds. Viramontes had serious injuries and Valdez and Pena's injuries were described as minor. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release states.

Viramontes died about eight hours later, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the property and identified four brothers, including Martinez, as possible suspects. Two of Martinez's brothers identified him as the shooter, the warrant states.

It was unclear in the warrant if Viramontes was involved in the fight.

A man who worked as a bouncer at the after party said a fight broke out when two or three people entered the property through the garage door. The bouncer said he was getting help to deal with the fight when shots rang out. He didn't see the shooting but said he saw someone standing by the garage door putting a gun in his pants pocket. He said he didn't know the man, but had seen him earlier at two nearby bars.

A woman who was with Martinez told investigators she and Martinez went to two nearby bars before going to the auto repair shop for an after party. She said she called one of Martinez's brothers because someone was talking about her brothers. However, she said she didn't see Martinez carrying a gun or firing one, saying she blacked out from intoxication, the warrant states.

One of Martinez's brothers told investigators he and another brother went to the auto repair shop after getting a phone call for help. When they arrived, he said the brother who accompanied him got into a fight before gunshots rang out. He said he didn't know who fired the shots but said Martinez admitted to the shooting as they were leaving in a vehicle, the warrant states.

He said he was upset with Martinez and the two fought when they were at his mother's home. He said during the fight, Martinez threatened him with the gun and fired it, the warrant states. Another witnesses gave investigators a statement that corroborated Martinez's brother's account.

The second brother told police he saw Martinez shoot a gun inside the auto repair shop and in the parking lot.

Security camera videos in the auto shop caught Martinez carrying a handgun and firing it in the parking lot. Investigators found spent shell casings of the same caliber inside the auto repair shop and in the parking lot.

Martinez remains held at the jail. His bond on the murder charge is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in deadly shooting at Lubbock after-hours party indicted