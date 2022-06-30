Man indicted on charges connected to the murder of a 20-year-old Falmouth woman

A grand jury returned indictments against a Worcester man Thursday afternoon in connection with the murder of a young Falmouth woman.

Tyler Gibbs was charged with murder and multiple gun crimes in connection with the homicide of Kianna Barrows, 20, of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022, according to the Barnstable County District Attorney.

On that day, Falmouth officers responded to a shots fired call and found Gibbs in the driveway of 49 Old Main Road holding a gun, according to authorities.

Police say after searching the house, they found Barrows in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Gibbs was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Barrows died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say Gibbs shot Barrows during a “domestic situation.”

Gibbs remains held without bail and will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court at a later date.

