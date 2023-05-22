Man indicted on charges in connection to deadly Trotwood house fire

A Clayton man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly house fire in March.

Savon Davis, 29, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Monday on four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Davis was initially charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division earlier this month. Court records allege Davis caused the death of a person identified as J.H and caused a fire or explosion to a residence in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue on or about March 11.

News Center 7 previously reported a homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in a house fire on Gardendale Avenue on March 12.

The man, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis was arrested May 11 by Trotwood Police. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25.