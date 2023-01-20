Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple

A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Logan Clegg, 26, was indicted by a Merrimack County Grand Jury on four counts of second-degree murder, three counts of falsifying physical evidence, and convicted felon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced in a joint news release.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid had gone for a walk in the area of the Broken Ground Trails on April 18, 2022. They were found dead days later in the woods just outside Concord after family members reported them missing.

Clegg, who was initially considered a person of interest in the killings, was arrested in Vermont in October after being named as a suspect in their deaths.

He was also involved in a deadly stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in May 2018.

In that incident, Corey Ward died of injuries he sustained during an altercation with Clegg. Clegg told detectives he acted out of self-defense and was not charged with Ward’s death.

Clegg is slated to be arraigned on the indictments in Merrimack Superior Court on Jan. 30.

He continues to be held without bail.

