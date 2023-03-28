Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of Marshfield couple and killing their dog

A man has been indicted on charges that he murdered a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their Marshfield home and also killed the couple’s dog, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday.

A Plymouth County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Christopher Keeley, 28, on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70. He was also indicted on one count of animal cruelty for killing the couple’s dog. Keeley is currently being held without bail.

On Nov. 29, 2022, at approximately 9:19 p.m., Marshfield Police received a call requesting a well-being check at a home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman with obvious signs of trauma. The Mattsons, who were bludgeoned and stabbed, were declared dead at the scene.

State and local police detectives developed probable cause and identified Keeley as a person of interest in the double homicide. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a BOLO alert for Keeley, and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler. Investigators recovered and secured the Jeep, which was not occupied, in an Avon parking lot.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida for an unrelated incident.

Working with Massachusetts State Police, authorities in Florida detained Keeley on the Massachusetts warrant for two counts of murder. Keeley waived his right to rendition in Florida, and Massachusetts State Police returned him to Massachusetts on Dec. 16, 2022.

On Tuesday, Keeley was also indicted on one count each of misuse of a credit card and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Keeley will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

