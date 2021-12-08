Man indicted on charges involving bar shooting

Dec. 8—A Hillsborough County grand jury has charged a Manchester man with six felonies in connection with a shooting inside a Manchester bar in September. Meanwhile, the state has allowed the bar, Cheers & Beers, to continue operating under strict guidelines.

The most serious charge against Jordan Moura, 25, of Manchester, is attempted murder, which can lead to a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Other charges include first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct and evidence tampering.

Meanwhile, Cheers & Beers, which was open for 1 1/2 months when the shooting took place, avoided having its license revoked. The New Hampshire Liquor Commission's enforcement division had sought revocation.

But on Nov. 19, a Liquor Commission hearing examiner said Cheers & Beers could remain open, but under strict conditions:

Co-owner Edwin Pares, who was listed as general manager at the time of the shooting, can only be a silent investor in the property unless he applies for or receives a waiver from the Liquor Commission, whose rules prevent felons from operating bars. He has a felony drug conviction on his record, according to the Liquor Commission.

For 30 days, Cheers & Beers must close no later than 11 p.m. every night to allow adequate time to implement new policies.

It has 30 days to boost its sales of food, which by state law should at least equal the amount of sales of alcohol or reach at least $75,000 annually.

All employees selling or serving alcohol must take mandatory courses.

The bar has a year to not commit any of the violations that Liquor Commission investigators discovered after the shooting, including employee consumption of alcohol, patron self-service of alcohol, inside smoking, and failure to attend management training seminars.

During a hearing in November, Alan Simons, the licensee, testified that this was a new career for him and he had no management experience, according to a record provided to the Union Leader.

The bar's attorney, Mark Sisti, acknowledged that Pares was the general manager but that role has since passed on to Taylor Snow, who has 15 years of experience in the business.

Snow has since redesigned the restaurant where the shooting took place — a VIP area near the front — and added more tables.

She has also hired a new head of security and implemented a new menu.

"On the night of the incident, they were understaffed as some employees called out in the last minute," Snow said, according to minutes of the hearing.

Simons, Snow and Sisti all said Pares is now only an investor. He visits Cheers & Beers as a patron and has no duties or decision-making role with the bar.

A voice mail message left at the bar Wednesday was not returned.

Moura remains in jail awaiting trial.

According to previous media accounts, bouncers kicked Moura out of the bar but minutes later he stormed back in and shot a man in the lower abdomen. The man had struck Moura following a threatening comment toward his sister, prosecutors said shortly afterward.

Indictments allege he struck his victim with one shot; he fired another and missed. He is also accused of firing the weapon in the direction of another. The evidence tampering charges allege that Moura threw away his blood-stained shirt and sold the gun used in the killing.

At the time of Moura's arrest, his defense lawyer said he lived at home with his parents and worked at a pizza shop.

The address on his affidavit — 13 Sibley Terrace, Manchester — is the same address as Justin Moura, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for manslaughter after his gun struck a vehicle and killed Derry resident Tanya Hall outside the former Club ManchVegas in 2019.

