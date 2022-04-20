Man indicted on charges stemming from threatening police officer with knife

Apr. 20—A man charged with threatening two police officers with a knife was one of over a dozen indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Gary Conley Grimes, 41, of White Oak Road in London, faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication after he "pointed a knife with an open blade" at the officers on March 1, according to the indictment. He is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $10,000 cash bond.

Two people charged with a November burglary of a business were also indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Terry Brandon Browning, 43, of Edward Caldwell Lane in London, and 25-year-old Candace Rose Smith of Harris Hollow Road in Manchester, are both charged with third-degree burglary of London Quick Lube on Nov. 30, 2021. Browning is additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief for damaging a window of the business, causing more than $500 in damages. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, having four prior felonies in Barren County, KY between 2015 and 2017.

Other indictments included:

—Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of Hemlock Lane in London indicted on charge of first-degree sexual abuse for subjecting a 14-year-old to sexual contact on Jan. 18, 2021.

—Julie Michelle Biles, 47, also known as Julie Michelle Smallwood and Julie Michelle McDaniel, of Barbourville Road in London — first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking on Oct. 31. Biles reportedly took nearly $15 in merchandise from a store, ran from police and damaged officers' uniform pants, gun belt, radio microphone and holster.

—Lawrence Edward Smith, 47, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin — first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender on Dec. 1. Smith is accused of shoving a female, then strangling her.

—Ryan Gary Wyatt, 35, of Bert Allen Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Oct. 22.

—Shawn Kurt Mulrenin, 47, of Willow Branch Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13, 2022.

—James Boswell, 37, of West City Dam Road in Corbin — theft of identity of another without consent, theft by deception over $1,000 but under $10,000, and theft by deception on Oct. 4 for writing a check and using the identity of another person.

—Linda Kay Middleton, 59, also known as Linda Kay Stevens, of Old Whitley Road in London — flagrant non-support of her child from Aug. 5, 2013 through April 2022.

—Terry Wayne Rush, 60, of Long Branch Road in London — flagrant non-support of two children from Jan. 1, 1999 through April 2022.

—Harry E. Thornton, 71, of East KY 552 in Keavy — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, second offense; and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on Oct. 13.

—Joshua Wayne Abner, 34, of Jamestown Village in Bulan, KY — first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender on March 16, 2022.

—James Bryant Duvall, 52, of Georgetown Road in Owenton, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and scales) and failure to signal on Sept. 2.

—Tori Shay McFadden, 24, of Sasser School Road in London and Matthew Aaron Jackson, 35, of Somerset Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and scale) on Sept. 27. McFadden is also charged with rear license plate not illuminated.

—Jeffery Allen Cox, 45, of Warriors Path in Flat Lick, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (scale), and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Sept. 21.

—Timothy James Storms, 35, land Lindsey Olicia Welliver, 25, of Hwy. 11 in Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and scale) on Oct. 13. Welliver is also charged with failure to signal and first-degree persistent felony offender. Storms is charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Peter Joseph Robinson, 25, of Sweet Owen Road in Owenton, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, and rear license plate not illuminated on Sept. 18. He is also named in a second indictment for possession of handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.