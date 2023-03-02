Man indicted on new charges in violent rampage in 2 New Hampshire towns that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A man has been indicted on new charges in connection with a violent rampage in two New Hampshire towns that left one person dead and another injured back on Thanksgiving eve.

Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was indicted last month on a charge of murder in the deadly shooting of 83-year-old Robert Prest in Lyndeborough and a charge of attempted murder in the non-fatal shooting of 44-year-old Carlos Quintong in Brookline, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday.

The shootings of Prest and Quintong, which investigators called “related” incidents, happened on Nov. 23, 2022. Brookline and Lyndeborough are about 16 miles apart or about a 30-minute drive from each other.

A grand jury also returned indictments charging Gagnon with first-degree murder and attempting to commit a robbery using a hatchet “for purposely causing Robert Prest’s death by striking him multiple times in the head,” the AG’s office said.

Gagnon was also indicted on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking for “knowingly obtaining or exercising control” over a Jeep owned by a man in Peterborough, and a firearm and BMW sedan owned by Prest.

Authorities investigating the shootings found Quintong suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Route 13 and Townsend Hill Road in Brookline around 6:30 a.m. Prest was found shot to death about three hours later inside a home at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough.

Gagnon will be called to court to face a judge at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

