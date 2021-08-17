Man indicted in chase that injured deputy

Aug. 17—GREENUP — An Ashland man accused of injuring a deputy and leaving him to bleed in a creek bed on June 13 has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew Ryan Watts, on one count of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.

Watts is accused of injuring Greenup County deputy Zak Clark and leaving him in a creek bed after running from Clark at a traffic stop on the AA highway. He is believed to have booked it after dispatch confirmed he had active warrants, according to Sheriff Matt Smith.

Four good Samaritans found Clark and helped him out of the creek bed, wrapping his bleeding head, according to Smith.

Smith told media at the time that when Clark tried tackle Watts, the deputy hit his head on a rock and tumbled in the creek bed, breaking his collarbone and a few ribs.

Watts was apprehended a roughly a month later in Ashland. He has been held at the Greenup County Detention Center since July 24, according to online jail records.

