Man indicted on child porn, production charges

Jun. 17—GREENUP — A Greenup County grand jury indicted a Flatwoods man June 10 on charges that he both possessed and produced child pornography.

Robert T. Adams was arrested April 9 following a joint operation by Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police after his IP address popped up as suspicious in a law enforcement database, according to a KSP news release.

The grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Adams, three counts being promotion of a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16 and the remainder being possession of child pornography.

The indictment states the charged conduct occurred between April 7-9.

Promotion is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison, while possession is a class D, a one-to-five stint.

If convicted on his charges, he could face a maximum of 105 years in prison.

Jail records show Adams has been held at the Greenup County Detention on a $25,000 bond since his arrest.

