Man indicted in child prostitution sting

Jul. 28—ASHLAND — An Ashland man accused of paying $2,000 to rape a child was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Anthony C. Smith, 29, was indicted Tuesday on charges of attempted human trafficking of a child and use of an electronic device to procure a minor. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

According to police, Smith contacted an online profile he believed to belong to a sex worker looking to find a 12-year-old girl to rape. He offered $2,000 for the child and the mother to stay at his home, records show.

However, court records show Smith was actually talking to an Ashland police officer. Police took him into custody when he went to meet up with the victim, records show.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on the trafficking charge and up to five years in prison on the procurement charge.

