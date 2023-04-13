Man indicted on child sexual abuse materials case

Apr. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury issued an 11-count indictment Tuesday against a Wurtland man accused of downloading and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Jeremey L. Woods, 45, was indicted one count of distribution and 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting a child less than 12 years of age.

If convicted, he faces one to five years on the distribution charge and five to 10 years on the possession charges.

The indictment stems from a March 22 search warrant performed by Kentucky State Police at the Bruce Apartments, according to court records.

During an interview with state police, Woods admitted to downloading the material, records show.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.