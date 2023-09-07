Man indicted on child sexual abuse charges

Sep. 7—A former Deposit resident was indicted in Delaware County Court on child sexual abuse charges.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Nicholas A. Durbin, 32, appeared for arraignment on a five-count indictment in Delaware County Court.

According to the release, Durbin is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child on four separate occasions. Specifically, the defendant allegedly touched the child's private area for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire multiple times over a three-month period.

Durbin was indicted on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D violent felonies, and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D violent felony, the release said.

Durbin pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Judge John L. Hubbard remanded him to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, the release said.

In the release, Smith thanked the staff at Safe Against Violence for the dedicated support it provided to the child. Safe Against Violence offers comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes. If anyone is the victim of a crime and desires assistance, they should call 607-746-6278.