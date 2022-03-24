Man indicted in connection with 2021 fatal 3-vehicle wreck in Clarksville

1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard April 8, 2021.

A Clarksville man has been indicted by a March Grand Jury in connection with a 2021 fatal wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Palikna T. Tosie, 47, was indicted in connection with a three-vehicle wreck that occurred April 8 around 5:20 p.m., on Ft. Campbell Boulevard near Quin Lane.

The victim in the fatal crash was identified as 61-year-old Kimberly Randolph, a wife and mother of two who spent more than 30 years teaching school in the Montgomery County School System, according to her obituary.

According to Tosie's indictment, he was going 84 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when the crash occurred. He was arrested March 17 in connection with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, drivers to excuse due care, and speeding.

Kimberly Randolph

Tosie also has a criminal record of attempted first degree murder of his wife from 2018, an incident that also happened during a wreck he allegedly caused.

In 2018, Tosie struck his wife with a baseball bat, according to a separate indictment. The woman attempted to get away by getting in a vehicle and driving off, but Tosie chased her down, hit her with the vehicle he was in, causing it to leave the roadway, the court document said.

He then continued to strike her with the bat as she ran away on foot, screaming for help.

In 2019, Tosie's attempted murder charge was dismissed as he plead guilty for the other related charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to online records.

Tosie's arraignment is set for April 11, regarding the 2021 fatal wreck.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville 2021 car crash: Palikna Tosie indicted by March Grand Jury