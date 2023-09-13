Man indicted in connection to deadly road rage shooting in Harrison Township

A man has been indicted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting in Harrison Township.

During a press conference Wednesday, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced a grand jury indicted Douglas Sutton, 56, on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The counts of murder and felonious assault have 3‐year and 5‐year firearm specifications attached.

The shooting happened on Sept. 3 around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

Upon arrival, they located 22-year-old Gary Thomas Bailey deceased inside his vehicle. He had been shot one time in the face.

Further investigation, including multiple witness statements and surveillance video, determined Sutton and Bailey had been involved in a road rage incident.

“Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and are not only dangerous, but can result in devastating consequences,” Heck said. “This defendant became so angry that he shot and killed another driver due to his road rage. This is completely unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior.”

Sutton is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.



