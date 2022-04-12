Man indicted in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

Apr. 12—A Springfield man was indicted Monday in connection to the April 5 fatal shooting of another Springfield man on West Main Street.

Markeese Brown, 19, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm into a habitation. The charges are in connection to the death of Joshua Tackett, 37.

Brown has not been charged with murder. As of Tuesday morning, he was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Springfield police were called around 10:30 a.m. April 5 to the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of a shooting that happened in the parking lot across from the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

Several bystanders pointed a responding officer to the parking lot, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report. A woman who showed the officer a tarp-covered tent told the officer that the man, later identified as Tackett, was inside the tent.

Tackett was found inside the tent face-down. Medics declared Tackett dead at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving measures were not performed due to the man's "obvious signs of death," according to the incident report.

Police took photos at the scene. Tackett was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street for several hours after the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Investigators are working with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office to determine what additional charges may be brought in the case, according to the city of Springfield.