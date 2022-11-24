Man indicted in connection with deadly stabbing in Manchester

Nov. 24—A man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Manchester native along a popular walking trail has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the crime, prosecutors said this week.

Raymond L. Moore, 40, of no known address, has been indicted and charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Daniel Whitmore, 75, of Manchester by stabbing him with a knife on Sept. 2, and one alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Whitmore's death under circumstances "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life" by stabbing him with a knife, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.

Moore was also indicted on a separate count for "knowingly having in his possession or under his control a knife, a deadly weapon, after having been previously convicted of a felony against the person or property of another." These crimes are alleged to have been committed while Moore was out on bail, prosecutors said.

Moore, previously of Forest, Mississippi, is currently being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these indictments in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Northern District on Dec. 15.

Manchester police responded around 10:32 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, to a walking trail at the western edge of Nutt's Pond, accessed through Precourt Park, after receiving a 911 call for a man who had been stabbed.

Officers found Whitmore suffering from stab wounds and performed emergency medical care, but the Queen City native was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Whitmore died from "multiple stab and incise wounds," according to a release. His death was ruled a homicide.