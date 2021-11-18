Man indicted in connection with fatal shooting outside Carencro store

A Lafayette grand jury indicted a man on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from a shooting outside a Carencro store.

Kendall Leopaul was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, attempted first-degree murder charge, assault by drive-by shooting and three charges of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Leopaul, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Vontre Broussard at about 3 p.m. on July 24 outside a store on Gloria Switch Road. Leopaul was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Broussard, 20, had a bubbly spirit and was "known for his unforgettable smile," his family wrote in his obituary.

"(He) had the ability to make friends with any and everybody. Never hesitated to jump in a photo with you," his family wrote. "Vontré was an entertainer. He loved to dance and had a passion for music, in which he wrote his own songs."

"He was always willing to help people and had his own style. If you had the pleasure of meeting Vontré, you couldn’t help but love him," the family added.

The grand jury also indicted Macgeorge Johnson Jr. on an illegal discharge of a firearm charge. Johnson was accused of shooting a pistol at West Congress Street bar during a fight. Two people were injured during the fight, police said at the time.

