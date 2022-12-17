Man indicted in connection to federal charge of having ammunition

Dec. 16—A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man in connection to being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Myron Raphael Tucker, 33, was indicted on one count. In May, the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force was arresting Tucker for other charges when he fled on foot, a news release said.

Officers saw him throw a loaded firearm into a backyard while he ran. The loaded firearm had five rounds of Winchester ammunition and an unidentified round of ammunition, the news release added.

Tucker has prior felony convictions for second-degree robbery, assault with a firearm and recklessly evading arrest.

If convicted, Tucker faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.