Man indicted after crash that killed young mother

Aug. 2—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man charged after a fatal crash at the intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue has been indicted on numerous charges.

Pedro Nieves, 29, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury and charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to court papers.

The charges stem from an April 29 crash that killed Gabriela Hernandez, a 24-year-old mother of two young children, and seriously injured several others.

Nieves was previously held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court. He now faces arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.

Drunk and in "demon mode," Nieves blasted his Acura RL through a red light before striking a Honda Civic at more than 100 mph and ripping the small car in half, according to investigators.

The impact of the crash ejected and killed Hernandez, police said.

The driver of the Honda was critically injured and two men, passengers in Nieves' Acura, were also injured.

Nearly two months after Hernandez's death, Nieves was arrested June 17 and charged with vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding and failure to stop or yield.

Testing indicated Nieves' blood alcohol content was .17, which is twice the legal limit, according to court papers.

