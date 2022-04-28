Man indicted in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

Apr. 27—A 27-year-old man was indicted in a 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp. that killed another man.

Allante Holland is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability in the death of 21-year-old Trevone Turner, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Holland is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12. He is currently in custody at the McDowell Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Twp. early on July 17, 2020, after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

One 911 caller said a group of people were shooting at his house and a person was laying in the road, according to dispatch records.

Crews found Turner shot in the back of the head and transported him to the hospital, where he died a few days later, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Holland and the victim were part of a group of people that fired multiple shots at Fer Don Road residence, the prosecutor's office said.

Multiple houses and vehicles were shot and investigators found more than 20 shell casings in the area, according to the sheriff's office. No other injuries were reported.