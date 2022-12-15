Man indicted in deadly Waikiki attack

Dec. 15—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against an 18-year-old man Wednesday, charging him in connection with the Dec. 6 deadly attack of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki.

Lionel J. Winebush is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tony Taki. A Honolulu medical examiner determined Taki died of a stab wound to the torso.

Court documents alleged Winebush stabbed Taki with a "dagger-type knife " during the early morning hours of Dec. 6.

Winebush's bail is set at $750, 000. He is expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Honolulu police in court documents said a group of males, including Winebush, met at Tantalus at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 6 and drove to Waikiki in four different vehicles to retaliate against a group of males.

One of the males told detectives he sought retaliation after the group chased him with machetes in a previous confrontation.

Taki and the other males were drinking in a grassy area near a bus stop fronting the Royal Kuhio Hotel at 2240 Kuhio Ave. at about 2 :45 a.m. when the group attacked them.

Taki ran as the group chased him to Manukai Street.

Police said one male was then seen punching Taki and Winebush, making a "stab motion " at Taki's torso area.

Taki ran again when two other males from the group caught up to him. Police said the males assaulted Taki, one of whom assaulted him with a bat.

Taki became unresponsive and was taken to The Queen's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement Wednesday, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, "Cases like this serve as a stark reminder that there is much work to be done to keep Honolulu safe."