Man indicted in death of Germantown man he reportedly bragged about killing

May 2—A man was indicted on nearly 20 felony charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a Germantown man he reportedly bragged about killing to jail inmates.

Christopher Edward Debord, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of aggravated murder and two counts each of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications. He also is charged with grand theft (motor vehicle), three counts of tampering with evidence and for having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction.

The charges are in connection to the death of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt.

Germantown police responded just after 11 a.m. Feb. 15 to a house in the 300 block of North Main Street on a report of a deceased person.

Officers found a man, later identified as Shortt, on the basement floor with a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators determined Shortt's red 2001 Honda CR-V was missing, along with a pellet gun, small safe with about $2,000 in cash and some illegal narcotics.

Dayton police found the Honda later that evening at an East Third Street gas station. The driver fled, but police identified him as Debord using security camera footage, according to court documents.

Two inmates at the Montgomery County Jail in March reported having information on a Germantown murder case. Both told Germantown detectives Debord admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to court records.

"Inmate 2 said that Debord was bragging and telling this story to all who would listen inside the jail and that Debord was acting as if this was no big deal," an affidavit read.

Debord has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Feb. 17 arrest by probation officers.