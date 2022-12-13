Man indicted in death of Warren Correctional inmate

Dec. 13—LEBANON — A man is facing charges in the death of a Warren Correctional Institution inmate that took place earlier this year.

A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The indictment stems from the death of Anthony Purk on May 11, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Purk and Honsaker were both inmates at the prison at the time of Purk's death.

Honsaker was previously convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence and sentenced to life in prison, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records. Honsaker pleaded guilty to charges in the stabbing death of his 71-year-old great-uncle, Donald Giovannone, in September 2015, according to the Tribune Chronicle.

