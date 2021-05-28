Man indicted for distributing heroin, fentanyl

May 28—An Owensboro man was indicted this week for trafficking in drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, and for possessing a pill-making machine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sheridan Dowell, 32, who is also known as "Sheridan Green," was indicted by the federal grand jury. Sheridan is charged with using his address in the 3100 block of Avenue of the Parks "for the purposed of manufacturing and distributing heroin ... fentanyl ... and alprazolam," all of which are controlled substances, according to the federal indictment.

Dowell was also indicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and alprazolam, and of possessing equipment to press pills and to impress the trademark or name of a prescription drug, which would be used in the making of counterfeit pills.

The incidents occurred between June 24, 2020 and March 3 of this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

If convicted at trial, Dowell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

